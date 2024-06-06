Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total transaction of C$655,625.00.

Todd Christopher Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total transaction of C$1,244,925.00.

CLS opened at C$77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.57. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.47 and a 1-year high of C$83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

