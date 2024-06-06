CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,181,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 653,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

