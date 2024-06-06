Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Michael John Crothers Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Michael John Crothers acquired 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

