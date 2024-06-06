ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.4 %

CHPT stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $728.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 752.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $399,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

