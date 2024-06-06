Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.69 and last traded at $72.14. 807,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,500,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

