Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 460 at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday.

Chemring Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 380.50 ($4.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,926.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28).

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

