Chemring Group’s (CHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 380.50 ($4.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 374.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 355.37. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28).

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

