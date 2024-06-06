Chemring Group’s (CHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.
