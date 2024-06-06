Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
