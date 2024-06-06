Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. 50,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 197,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Chijet Motor Stock Down 11.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Trading of Chijet Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 442,784 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chijet Motor by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 570,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 223,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

