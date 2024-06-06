Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

