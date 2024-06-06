CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,669 shares of company stock worth $76,562,935. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.25, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

