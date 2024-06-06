CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,669 shares of company stock worth $76,562,935. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
DDOG stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.25, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
