CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Global Payments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

