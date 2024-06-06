CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hess by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after buying an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,230,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

HES opened at $147.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $129.05 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.