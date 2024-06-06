CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,600,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock worth $6,079,085 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $435.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.61. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

