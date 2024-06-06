CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.13 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

NYSE VMC opened at $251.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.54. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

