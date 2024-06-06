CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE PWR opened at $275.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

