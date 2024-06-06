CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.63 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

