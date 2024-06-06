CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.89 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $259.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.40 and a 200-day moving average of $283.27. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.28 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

