CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 421.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.