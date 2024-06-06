CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

AMP opened at $427.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.52 and its 200-day moving average is $401.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

