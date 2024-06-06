CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 849 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,095,633.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,885 shares of company stock valued at $52,241,924. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

