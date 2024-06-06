CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 350,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

