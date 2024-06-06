CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,287 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

