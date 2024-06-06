CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,425,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IDEX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX stock opened at $207.61 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

