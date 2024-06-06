CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 116,167 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7,456.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,167 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Zscaler worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS stock opened at $174.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -342.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.