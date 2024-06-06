CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

