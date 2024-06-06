CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $329.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.45 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

