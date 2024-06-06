CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

IYW opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

