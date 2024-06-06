CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,946 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

