CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 327,884 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9,746.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $209,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 242,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $29,009,518.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,371,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,121,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 242,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $29,009,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,371,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,121,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,382,553 shares of company stock worth $596,506,390. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.