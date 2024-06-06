CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,795 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

