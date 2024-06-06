CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.15 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $890.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $957.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $913.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.01 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.