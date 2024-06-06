CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $11.28 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,782,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,814 shares of company stock worth $6,890,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

