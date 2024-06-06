CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $173,280,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pentair by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 392,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pentair by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 259,385 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $14,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

