CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.05 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $465.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.11 and a 200-day moving average of $448.42.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.