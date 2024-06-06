CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.10 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lamb Weston by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,723,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

