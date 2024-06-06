CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $650.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

