CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.78 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,494 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.