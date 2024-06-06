CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 670.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,716 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

