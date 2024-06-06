CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

