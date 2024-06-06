CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,489 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

