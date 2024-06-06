CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $517.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.28 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

