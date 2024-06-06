CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Saia worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

SAIA stock opened at $445.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.18. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.72 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

