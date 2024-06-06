CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Saia worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.
Saia Trading Up 3.7 %
SAIA stock opened at $445.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.18. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.72 and a 52 week high of $628.34.
Insider Activity at Saia
In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.39.
Read Our Latest Report on SAIA
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.