CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 275,061 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 275,061 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Viper Energy worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

