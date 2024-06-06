CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.26. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

