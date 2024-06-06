CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 45,695 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,695 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of ETRN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.98. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

