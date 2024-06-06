CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 48,579 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,579 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after buying an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

