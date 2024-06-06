CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 71,459 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,459 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of WESCO International worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $177.90 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,760,312 shares of company stock worth $304,565,784. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.