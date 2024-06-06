CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 71,459 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,459 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of WESCO International worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.
WESCO International Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $177.90 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.
WESCO International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.
Insider Activity at WESCO International
In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,760,312 shares of company stock worth $304,565,784. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
