CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $13.98 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $289.10 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

