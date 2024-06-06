CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,321 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,942,000 after buying an additional 950,400 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 970,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 281,460 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,887,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.00 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

